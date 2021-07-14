Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Mazda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%.

MZDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

