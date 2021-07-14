Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

