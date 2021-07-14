Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

