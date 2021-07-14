Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Olympus Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympus in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Olympus has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

