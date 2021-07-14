Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ORIX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORIX in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IX opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 533,246.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 399,935 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

