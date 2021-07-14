Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.13

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 59191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

