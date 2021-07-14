Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.90 ($41.06).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

