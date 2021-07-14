Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.90 ($41.06).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

