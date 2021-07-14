Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

