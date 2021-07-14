Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Konica Minolta, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Konica Minolta in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 1.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

