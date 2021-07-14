Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Toyota Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE TM opened at $179.18 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

