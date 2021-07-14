Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 20,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,549,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $803,180.00.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,888,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,231. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

