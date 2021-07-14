Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 282 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $14,878.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,033. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.40. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

