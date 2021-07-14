Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRONY. HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $41.15.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $1.5013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

