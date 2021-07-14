Jetcoin Price Down 13.6% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $507,495.75 and approximately $647,990.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.00843024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

