JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.40). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 49,242 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

