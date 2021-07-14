Joel Aaron Freudman Acquires 100,000 Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Stock

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Joel Aaron Freudman purchased 100,000 shares of TRU Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,900.

Shares of TRU Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$16.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

