Joel Aaron Freudman Acquires 100,000 Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Stock

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Joel Aaron Freudman purchased 100,000 shares of TRU Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,900.
Shares of TRU Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$16.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile
