John F. Crowley Sells 14,885 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 1,557,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,841. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

