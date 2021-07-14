John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.29

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.29 and last traded at $59.29, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

