Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $70.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,029 shares of company stock worth $32,684,980. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $295,934,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

