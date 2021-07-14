Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Trading Down 0.4%

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 259 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45). Approximately 104,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 273,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JOUL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £294.48 million and a P/E ratio of -12.88.

In other news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

About Joules Group (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

