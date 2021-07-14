Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as high as C$1.50. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 21,099 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$23.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.