JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €36.50 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.09 ($45.98).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

