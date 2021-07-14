JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Phreesia worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 795.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 163,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia stock opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.27. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.23.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,249 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

