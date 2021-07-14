JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,035 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $280,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.80. 149,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,995,586. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

