JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 23,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.51. 980,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,995,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

