JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.74) and last traded at GBX 1,052 ($13.74), with a volume of 3010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,026.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

