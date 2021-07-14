JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $360,500.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00041673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00150688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,769.36 or 0.99948545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00950091 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 528,480,366 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

