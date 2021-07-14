Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £110 by Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £110 ($143.72) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,550 ($111.71) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a £111 ($145.02) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,898.11 ($129.32).

LON:JET opened at GBX 6,487 ($84.75) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,517.43. The firm has a market cap of £13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.05. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

