JUST (JST) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $108.97 million and $131.90 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00151268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,871.45 or 0.99906747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00954898 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

