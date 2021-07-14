K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.