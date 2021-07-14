Kadena Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market cap of $52.27 million and approximately $693,544.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00114379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00150988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.37 or 0.99936337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00952440 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,345,541 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

