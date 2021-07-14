Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.79 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.61.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.