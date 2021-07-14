Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,425,049 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,425,049 shares during the quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 172,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,487,857. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.