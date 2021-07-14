Karen Seaberg Sells 3,234 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $14,968.80.

Shares of MGPI traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.97.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

