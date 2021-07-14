Kattana Market Capitalization Tops $6.07 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. Kattana has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $203,958.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00015842 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00115580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.44 or 1.00136930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00933356 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,392 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

