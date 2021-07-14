Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.97

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00254519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

