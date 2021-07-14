KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KE will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KE.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 2,420,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

