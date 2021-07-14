KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that KE will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KE.
KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BEKE traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 2,420,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KE (BEKE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.