KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 366.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 200,275 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,308,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of KE by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

KE stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.02. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion and a PE ratio of 263.53.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

