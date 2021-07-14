Keep Network Achieves Market Cap of $163.79 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $163.79 million and $20.38 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00855101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005409 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 558,513,772 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

