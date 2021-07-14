Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total value of $2,406,238.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total value of $2,595,647.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $378.39 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

