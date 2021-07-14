Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in June

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KPELY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.06. Keppel has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.65.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

