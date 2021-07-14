Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in June

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
KPELY opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.06. Keppel has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.65.
Keppel Company Profile
