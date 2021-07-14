KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $16,223.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeyFi has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00114560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00151236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,829.87 or 0.99865248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00951440 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,196,577 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

