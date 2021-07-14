Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

NYSE KRC opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

