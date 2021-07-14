Kind Ads Token (KIND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $56.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $115,885.60 and approximately $56.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

