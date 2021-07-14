King DAG (KDAG) Hits One Day Volume of $33,987.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $33,987.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, King DAG has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

