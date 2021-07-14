Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 953,227 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 636,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 506,940 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $18,579,000. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

KC opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

