Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KGSPY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $104.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.51.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

