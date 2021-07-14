Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, an increase of 392.3% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KRBP stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

