KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,287. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

