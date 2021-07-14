Klaytn 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68.97 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $68.97 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00042128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00112541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00151355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,781.79 or 0.99860208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00955382 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,619,949,990 coins and its circulating supply is 2,485,724,416 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.